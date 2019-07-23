Shelbyville photographer uses Photoshop skills to add adult teeth to babies

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – If babies make you smile, check out these photos of babies smiling… with teeth!

Photographer Amy Haehl of Coffee Creek Studio decided to add some pearly whites to some baby pictures she’s taken purely for her own entertainment.

She shared the photos on Facebook, and they’re making a lot of people smile.

The post has been shared more than 33,000 times.

Haehl says she also uses her Photoshop skills to remove tubing and face masks from photos of babies in the hospital.

Coffee Creek Studio is Haehl’s photography business in Shelbyville.

Haehl started out as a registered nurse before pursuing her dream to become a full-time photographer 10 years ago. She now specializes in newborn and wedding photography.

You can see more of Haehl’s photos of babies with teeth here.