Recall: Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories

Posted 4:00 pm, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:04PM, July 23, 2019

Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support Accessory (Ebony Floral)

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Boppy Company has issued a recall for its Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories due to a potential suffocation hazard.

The recall was issued Thursday, July 23, 2019 and applies to 14,000 units that are eligible for a full refund

The company says the head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard.

The recall specifically involves Boppy Head and Neck Supports that are sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117.

The Boppy Company says the accessories are to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers with the model number printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support.

For complete details and refund instructions, click here.

