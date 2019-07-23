× UPDATE: Missing Daleville teen with autism has been safely located

DALEVILLE, Ind. – A Daleville teen reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been safely located.

The town’s police department said on Facebook that the 16-year-old with autism was taken back to his mother.

“Thank you to Chesterfield Police Dept. for their help and everyone that shared our post or helped by looking as well!!” wrote the department.

Editor’s note: The teen’s name and photo have been removed from this story help protect his identity.