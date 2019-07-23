UPDATE: Missing Daleville teen with autism has been safely located

Posted 5:46 pm, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27PM, July 23, 2019

(File photo/Getty Images)

 

DALEVILLE, Ind. – A Daleville teen reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been safely located.

The town’s police department said on Facebook that the 16-year-old with autism was taken back to his mother.

“Thank you to Chesterfield Police Dept. for their help and everyone that shared our post or helped by looking as well!!” wrote the department.

Editor’s note: The teen’s name and photo have been removed from this story help protect his identity. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.