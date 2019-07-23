× Indianapolis man missing; IMPD asking for public’s help to find him

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating Mickey Fowler, 77, who was last seen on July 22, 2019.

Mickey is described as a black male 5’7”, 142 lbs, with gray hair and gray eyes. Mickey was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved sweater, khaki pants and gray dress shoes. He was en route to a restaurant near E. 38th St. and Emerson Ave., and should be driving a red 2005 Buick Ranier SUV (4 door) with license plate number D926ZM. Mickey suffers from Alzeimer’s and COPD.

If you have information on this person’s whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).