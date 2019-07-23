× Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police say a man died in a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Anderson Tuesday morning.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded to West 25th Street and Raible Avenue around 6:20 a.m., where they found a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Chevrolet Trailblazer had collided on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the crash, prompting police to call the Anderson Fire Department to extinguish the flames. The motorcyclist died as a result of the crash, police said. State police identified the victim as 23-year-old Chase M. Kumkoski.

Anderson police asked Indiana State Police to investigate. ISP said its preliminary investigation showed Kumkoski disregarded the red light at the 25th Street intersection, causing his motorcycle to slam into the left rear of the Trailblazer, which then spun counter-clockwise.

After the impact, the motorcycle came to a rest on its side facing south in the southbound lanes north of the intersection. Good Samaritans saw the crash and tried to help Kumkoski, police said, pulling him away from the flaming motorcycle to render aid. One of the individuals suffered minor burns as a result of the rescue effort.

The driver of the Trailblazer, 52-year-old Ofelia N. Rangel, was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It’s believed speed and reckless operation of the motorcycle contributed to the cause of the crash,” state police said.

The intersection was closed for more than three hours for the investigation and crash reconstruction. The incident remains under investigation.