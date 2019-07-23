× Fantastic week ahead; water your flowers

After the third heat wave of 2019 brought us five consecutive ninety degree days, Monday’s 76 felt downright chilly under a cloudy sky. Today, we’ll feel much warmer because temperatures will climb to eighty PLUS we’ll be sunny. The average high this time of year is 85° so we’ll be comfortably just below that. We’re chilly to start our Tuesday morning. Actually, some of us are about fifteen degrees chillier than Monday morning! We’ll heat up nicely for this Tuesday. Lunchtime will be in the mid 70s with sunshine so plan on lunch outside — it’ll be great!. In fact, other than an hour or two around 3pm at 80°, we’ll be in the 70s all afternoon and evening so you can open up your windows and let in the fresh air. As high pressure settles in for the long haul, another clear night is expected and we’ll again dip to the upper 50s. No rain expected this week! Wow, all zeroes through Friday actually. Don’t forget your waters will need water! Lawns will be hurting, too. What a fantastic week to spend outdoors! Not really expecting rain until after the weekend.