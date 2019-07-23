× ACLU Indiana announces benefit show at the HI-FI

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana is inviting the public to its second annual “Red, White & Bassoon” benefit concert on Friday, August 23.

The show is set to take place at the HI-FI and will feature performances by Rock E Bassoon, Progressive Lenses and Howard.

According to a press release, a portion of proceeds will go to the ACLU of Indiana and included the following statement:

“From defending against attacks on reproductive freedom, to advocating for criminal justice reform that combats racial disparities — your support will protect constitutional rights and civil liberties in Indiana and across the country.”

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.