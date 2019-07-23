ACLU Indiana announces benefit show at the HI-FI

Posted 2:00 pm, July 23, 2019, by

Red, White & Bassoon Friday, August 23, 8 p.m. HI-FI - 1043 Virginia Ave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana is inviting the public to its second annual “Red, White & Bassoon” benefit concert on Friday, August 23.

The show is set to take place at the HI-FI and will feature performances by Rock E Bassoon, Progressive Lenses and Howard.

According to a press release, a portion of proceeds will go to the ACLU of Indiana and included the following statement:

“From defending against attacks on reproductive freedom, to advocating for criminal justice reform that combats racial disparities — your support will protect constitutional rights and civil liberties in Indiana and across the country.”

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.