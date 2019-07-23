× A taste of September across central Indiana overnight

Hoosiers will get to enjoy a break from intense heat and humidity this week. We’ll have a taste of September overnight with clear skies and lows in the 50s. Sunny skies will be with us for the next three days with highs in the 80s. Dew points will be in the 50s and low 60s this week, not nearly as uncomfortable as last week.

Warmer air will move in for the weekend with highs rising into the 90s. Dew points will rise closer to 70 and we’ll back to that tropical feeling through early next week.

Farmers are now concerned about a “flash drought,” which occurs when an extended period of dry weather occurs after planting, but before roots extend deep enough into the soil to reach ample moisture. We’ll have to carefully monitor this developing situation as our rain chances will be slim to none through early next week.

Most crops are in good condition.

62 years ago the coolest July temperature on record was recorded.

Lows will be near 60 degrees overnight.

The UV Index will be in the high category tomorrow.

We have had 48, 80-degree days so far this year.

Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday.

We’ll have dry day for the start of colts camp.

This will be a warm weekend.

The heat index will be near 100 degrees by Sunday.

Not much rainfall is expected over the next seven days.