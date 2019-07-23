× 2nd girl who fell into pond in Boone County dies from injuries

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The 3-year-old girl who was in critical condition after falling into a pond last week has now died.

Around 11:45 a.m. July 17, a 911 caller reported two children fell into a pond in the 11000 block of W. CR 500 S. near Jamestown. The caller said the children were not breathing.

Police say family members were performing CPR when they arrived.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office says a 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead. She was identified as Arianna Aliff. A 3-year-old girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and in critical condition. Police say the 3-year-old girl was a foster child and the parents are licensed.