Red Line parking restrictions begin on College and Capitol avenues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IndyGo is reminding the public that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) will be strictly enforcing “No Parking” areas starting Monday, July 22.

“With only 48 days to go, it is essential that Red Line crews have full access to the travel lanes and bus only lanes to finish pavement and lane markings,” said an IndyGo spokesperson.

On Capitol Avenue, the easternmost lane is a bus only lane and is not a parking lane at any time. Business patrons and residents are encouraged to read signage carefully, and not park in white-hash mark pavement marking areas, especially along College Avenue.

Work along College Avenue includes:

Installation of medians on College Avenue. Please be alert for lane and parking restrictions and temporary traffic control measures. The installed curb will restrict left turns at all non-signalized intersections.

Please be alert for lane and parking restrictions and temporary traffic control measures. Pavement markings are being installed on College Ave from 66th to 38th Streets. Work will occur mostly during the evening and overnight hours, from 7 PM to 7 AM. Please be alert for lane and parking restrictions and temporary traffic control measures. On-street parking will be restricted while parking spaces are being marked.

Traffic signal loops will be installed at signalized intersections this week. Please be alert for temporary traffic restrictions and traffic control measures around work areas.

The Red Line will run 13 miles through Indianapolis and open for service on Sunday, September 1. For more details and a live construction map, visit indygored.com/construction.

IndyGo says the Red Line will be free to ride the entire month of September and local routes including Open Door paratransit will be free to ride until September 14, 2019.