Pacers Gaming laser focused for NBA 2K playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Pacers' playoff experience was a short one, as they were swept in four games by Boston, but Pacers Gaming hopes to improve on that performance as they head to their first post-season appearance in year two of the NBA 2K league.

The team rallied last week to win their last two games and earn the six seed in the eight-team playoff that takes place in New York City later this week. The guys were hard at work, practicing against the Sacramento Kings Gaming team, who is on the other side of the quarterfinal bracket. Pacers Gaming will meet 76ers Gaming in a best-of-three after splitting their two meetings during the regular season.

“We will do what got us here,” said center Brent Aasgaard, known as "Lord Beezus” in the gaming world. “We’re a defensive team, very passionate, we get loud. To prepare, we’ll watch film looking for our opponent’s tendencies, maybe plays they like, try to find a weakness. We’ll grind for hours, practice our plays and jump shots just like any other sport.”

Thousands of dollars in prize money and a trophy is on the line for the champion, so the pressure will be on when the teams meet before a live audience.

“I was at the finals for the Heat and Knicks Gaming last summer,” added Ramo Radoncic. “To see that trophy be held up by Knicks Gaming was just everything. I want that feeling, and to bring that here for the Pacers, who grow basketball, I want that for them.”

The six-man roster and head coach Cody Parrent will face Philadelphia at 5 p.m. Thursday for game one, followed by game two at 7 p.m. If a third game is necessary, it will be played at 9 p.m.