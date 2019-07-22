Pack of dogs kills man on Memphis street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 40-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on a Memphis street Thursday, police said.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to Belle Haven and Meadowbrook in southwest Memphis and found a man with dog bites all over his body. Paramedics performed CPR and he was taken in critical condition to Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to WREG.

Police have identified the victim as Mario Moore.

Kevin Woods said he had just pulled up to the corner Thursday morning when he saw what he thought was a bunch of dogs fighting.

"I seen about seven, eight dogs," Woods said. "I thought they were fighting with each other. Then I seen legs rolling around and I said, they're jumping on a dude. So I kinda whipped my car around and started blowing my horn and they jumped off him."

Police say they found "multiple aggressive dogs" across the street, and were told those dogs were responsible for the attack.

Memphis Animal Services took custody of five dogs, but hasn't said what will happen to them. A city spokesperson said MAS would have a response on Monday.

Essie Jefferson was already terrified of dogs, but is even more alarmed after the attack right outside her house.

"I’m just hearing now he died. That’s so sad. It could have been me or anybody," Jefferson told WREG.

By Woods' estimation, there are still at least two dogs that haven't been captured.