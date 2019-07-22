× Indiana opioid abuse programs receive additional funding

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) Indiana has announced an additional $35,000 grant for community aid for towns across the state in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The additional funding brings RALI’s contribution to initiatives in Indiana to a total of $85,000.

The new grant was awarded to Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim) after the overwhelming response to the initial $50,000 Aim Drug and Opioid Abuse Grant Program.

“Leaders in every city and town in Indiana have developed their own unique approach to help their neighbors and constituents affected by this crisis, but often lack the resources to move forward,” said Matt Greller, Aim Chief Executive Officer.

Aim will distribute $85,000 and 20,000 safe drug disposal bags across 23 city and town governments in Indiana including the city of Beech Grove.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said in a statement, “We are thankful for these new resources because we believe the funds will actually help save lives by allowing us to teach more of our neighbors about the signs of addiction and where they can find help.”

For more information about RALI Indiana, the fight against Indiana’s opioid epidemic and how to safely dispose of unwanted medication, visit rali-in.org.