× Colts to host Sept. 6 Kickoff Concert headlined by country star Hunter Hayes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ready for football season?

It’ll be here sooner than you think—and the Indianapolis Colts will host a kickoff concert headlined by country star Hunter Hayes!

The Seventh Annual Kickoff Concert presented by Bud Light is set for Friday, Sept. 6, on the east block of Georgia Street downtown. While Hayes is the headliner, Indiana’s very own Clayton Anderson will also perform. Rising country artist Renee Blair will get things started.

The Colts Cheerleaders will be there, as will Blue the mascot. While the concert is free and open to the public, you do need to download a ticket from the Colts website.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

4:30 p.m . – Gates open

. – Gates open 5 p.m. – Renee Blair

– Renee Blair 6 p.m. – Clayton Anderson

– Clayton Anderson 8 – 9:30 p.m. – Hunter Hayes

The team said all bags are subject to search upon entry.

The Kickoff Concert is one of several events in the works ahead of the team’s season opener. The Colts will travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in their first game on Sept. 8.

The team opens training camp in Westfield this week, with players reporting Wednesday and the first practice set for Thursday at Grand Park. You can find a rundown of Colts camp activities here.