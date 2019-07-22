Colts rule two players out for start of camp

Reece Fountain at 2018 training camp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With training camp looming, the Indianapolis Colts made two roster moves Monday.

The team placed wide receiver Reece Fountain on the active/non-football injury list and defensive end Carroll Phillips on the active/PUP list. Each counts against the 90-player camp roster.

The nature of each player’s injury was not disclosed.

This figures to be a big camp for Fountain, a 2018 fifth-round draft pick. He spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad. He appeared in one regular-season game and the second-round playoff loss at Kansas City. Fountain had no catches, but dropped a potential touchdown against the Chiefs.

