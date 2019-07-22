× 4-year-old hospitalized after suffering graze wound to hand

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 4-year-old is in stable condition after suffering a graze wound to the hand.

The child was transported to Eskenazi Hospital around 7 a.m.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the hospital to investigate.

They believe the shooting occurred at 3600 North Mission Drive. The circumstances of the investigation are still unknown.

Officers and detectives are at the scene and are continuing to investigate.