Armed robbery at AT&T store in Noblesville prompts police investigation

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An armed robbery at an AT&T store in Noblesville is being investigated by the Noblesville Police Department.

Authorities say the robbery occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the AT&T store located at 17159 Mercantile Blvd.

Based on information gathered from witness statements and evidence from the scene, police say it appears two male suspects entered the store and shortly after confronted the lone employee with a handgun. The employee managed to flee the store without injury. Officials say there were no customers in the store at the time of the incident.

Investigators believe that a number of electronic devices were stolen and are currently working with business representatives on an exact assessment.

Video from inside the store and nearby businesses is being examined.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Joe Jerrell or the Criminal Investigations Division at 317-776-6370 or tips@noblesville.in.us.