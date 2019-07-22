1-year-old child dies after being pulled from northern Indiana lake

BREMEN, Ind.– Police say a 1-year-old child died after being pulled from a lake in northern Indiana.

The incident happened on July 20 around 8 p.m. while a birthday party was being held in the 4100 block of Lake Share Drive, just west of Bremen.

Family members noticed the back door of the home was open while they were ending the party and a 1-year-old child was missing. After a brief search, the child was found floating in 18 inches of water.

The child had been missing for five to ten minutes and was unresponsive when pulled out of the water.

The child was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The child died at 3:33 a.m. Monday.

The identity of the child has not been released yet. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

