Tricyclist dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Hancock County

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his Harley Davidson tricycle in Hancock County, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, responders were called to the intersection of CR 500 West and CR 200 South for a crash involving a Harley Davidson tricycle and a Nissan Rouge.

Upon arrival, they found the driver of the Harley, 56-year-old Teddy Cooley, of New Palestine, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he later died, according to officials.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Nissan, a 20-year-old Beech Grove man, had stopped at the intersection stop sign before he continued westbound and collided with Cooley. Southbound traffic on CR 500 West is a thru intersection.

Authorities say there are no indications that the driver of the Nissan was impaired.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.