Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Cicero man

CICERO, IND. — A statewide silver alert has been declared for 31 year-old Jimeric (James) Jon Henson from Cicero, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police issued the emergency alert at approximately 3:30 a.m Sunday, July 21, 2019. Police say Henson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Jimeric Jon Henson will answer to James and is a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 95 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes and wears black glasses. He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, blue jean shorts, black shoes with red accents and long black socks.

Henson is missing from Cicero which is about 33 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

The Cicero Police Department is investigating his disappearance. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of James Henson is asked to contact police at 911 or 317-773-1282.