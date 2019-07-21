Shane Lowry wins 1st major title at British Open

Posted 1:35 pm, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, July 21, 2019

PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Open Champion Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates on the 18th green during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Shane Lowry has won the British Open for his first major title.

The 32-year-old Irishman held on through a wet and windy day at Royal Portrush to beat Tommy Fletwood by 6 strokes.

Lowry entered the day with a four-stroke lead. He shot 1-over 72 and finished with a 15-under 269 total.

It was the second time Lowry went into the final round of a major with a four-stroke lead, but he ended up in a tie for second at the 2016 U.S. Open after shooting a 6-over 76.

There was never any major scare on Sunday at the first British Open in Northern Ireland since 1951. Fleetwood got within three strokes after the first hole but never got any closer, finishing with a 3-over 74.

