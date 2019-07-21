× IMPD seek help finding missing 63-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old missing woman.

Just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the IMPD were dispatched to the 5000 block of English Avenue on reports of a missing person. Responding officers learned that 63-year-old Bonnie Taylor had gone missing from the home. She was last seen on July 20.

Bonnie is described as a white female, 5′ 2″, 200 lbs, brown hair and green eyes. Bonnie suffers from various medical conditions that may put her at risk. She frequents the area of English and Emerson.

If you have information on Bonnie’s whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.