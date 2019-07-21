Heat wave breaks; Great week ahead

I think it is safe to say central Indiana has had its fill of heat and humidity the last several days. For those not enjoying it, I’ve got good news. The current heat wave will break Sunday evening.

A cold front will sweep through the Hoosier state Sunday evening and early Monday morning. Once the front passes winds will shift to the west and eventually around to the north. Cooler, less humid air will begin to flow in to the state Monday morning through afternoon on the northerly winds.

The air temperature will be 12°-18° cooler Monday as compared to Sunday.

Dew point temperatures – the measure of the moisture in the atmosphere – will drop from the 70°s Sunday to the middle/upper 50°s by Monday evening.

High pressure will be in control of the weather pattern for the next several days. This will allow for much more comfortable air will be in place. In the graphic above you can see dew point temperatures are projected to be in the mid-50°s Tuesday and Wednesday. The more comfortable air extends beyond that. Humidity levels should remain comfortable through Friday.

High pressure will also keep skies relatively clear for much of the upcoming week. That means lots of sunshine during the day, but also clear skies at night. With a lower dew point, temperatures should be able to drop in to the 50°s as early as Tuesday morning.