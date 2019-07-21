× Emergency road work slows drivers on northeast side Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –As if the weather wasn’t enough to complain about, Sunday travelers were met with another rude event as they traveled along westbound I-465 between I-69 and Allisonville Road.

INDOT workers discovered that parts of the interstate in that stretch had several sections where the pavement was compromised.

Three lanes have been shut down so repair work could be done.

INDOT expects the repair work to completed by noon Sunday.