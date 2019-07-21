Emergency road work slows drivers on northeast side Sunday morning

Posted 9:58 am, July 21, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –As if the weather wasn’t enough to complain about, Sunday travelers were met with another rude event as they traveled along westbound I-465 between I-69 and Allisonville Road.

INDOT workers discovered that parts of the interstate in that stretch had several sections where the pavement was compromised.

Three lanes have been shut down so repair work could be done.

INDOT expects the repair work to completed by noon Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.