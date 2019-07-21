2 killed, 1 injured during crash on I-70 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Clay County that left two elderly people dead and third person hospitalized.

Indiana State Police say the SUV the two victims were traveling in was rear ended by a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 70.

The deceased were identified Saturday as 67-year-old Dolores C. Soroa of Florida and 70-year-old Anelis Nora Herrera Perez of Cuba.

The crash happened Friday when the driver of the semi failed to recognize traffic was slowing around 5:30 p.m. and hit the SUV, which forced it into the median. The semi then struck a second vehicle. A fourth vehicle became involved in the fallout.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Once the investigation is finished, it’ll be turned over the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

