Stolen Johnson County Senior Services van recovered

Posted 10:37 pm, July 20, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —  After being stolen nine days ago from the Franciscan Health South Cancer Center, where seniors are picked up and dropped off from appointments, the Johnson County Senior Services van has been recovered, though not in the best condition.

“Sadly, it will be a few weeks before we can put the vehicle back on the road,” said Kimberly Smith, executive director with Johnson County Senior Services.

According to Smith, the van was found around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at a McDonald’s on Southeastern Avenue where it appeared as if someone had been living inside the van.

The van will need to be processed and need an in-depth cleaning due to what was left behind by whoever was living within the vehicle. A new key will also have to be made, further adding delay to when the van can resume it’s vital role, due to the keys not being recovered with the van.

“We are beyond grateful to everyone who shared our story which led to the recovery of our wheelchair accessible vehicle. Transportation is the greatest challenge that older adults are facing,” Smith said.

Smith thanked everyone who shared their posts on social media for helping spread word of the missing van, believing it was only recovered thanks to a good Samaritan spotting the vehicle at the McDonald’s.

Smith hopes the van will return to duty sometime in the next two weeks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.