Stolen Johnson County Senior Services van recovered

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After being stolen nine days ago from the Franciscan Health South Cancer Center, where seniors are picked up and dropped off from appointments, the Johnson County Senior Services van has been recovered, though not in the best condition.

“Sadly, it will be a few weeks before we can put the vehicle back on the road,” said Kimberly Smith, executive director with Johnson County Senior Services.

According to Smith, the van was found around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at a McDonald’s on Southeastern Avenue where it appeared as if someone had been living inside the van.

The van will need to be processed and need an in-depth cleaning due to what was left behind by whoever was living within the vehicle. A new key will also have to be made, further adding delay to when the van can resume it’s vital role, due to the keys not being recovered with the van.

“We are beyond grateful to everyone who shared our story which led to the recovery of our wheelchair accessible vehicle. Transportation is the greatest challenge that older adults are facing,” Smith said.

Smith thanked everyone who shared their posts on social media for helping spread word of the missing van, believing it was only recovered thanks to a good Samaritan spotting the vehicle at the McDonald’s.

Smith hopes the van will return to duty sometime in the next two weeks.