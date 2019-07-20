NEWTON, IA - JUNE 23: Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the #28 Andretti Autosport Dallara Chevrolet, in action during the Iowa Corn Indy 250 at Iowa Speedway on June 23, 2012 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Rain delays start of IndyCar Iowa 300
NEWTON, IA - JUNE 23: Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the #28 Andretti Autosport Dallara Chevrolet, in action during the Iowa Corn Indy 250 at Iowa Speedway on June 23, 2012 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Heavy rains hit Newton, IA less than half an hour before the green flag was scheduled to drop, delaying the start of Saturday night’s IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway.