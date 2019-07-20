× Passenger in serious condition after crash in Tippecanoe County; driver faces OWI charge

WEST POINT, Ind. — One man is in serious condition after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash in which the driver was intoxicated, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, responders were called to State Road 25 S in West Point for a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering serious injuries who had been ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to St. Elizabeth East Hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Dejon Reed, was also taken to St. Elizabeth East Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. After treatment, he was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Reed has been charged with operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, operating while never receiving a license resulting in serious bodily injury and false informing.

A preliminary investigation shows Reed was driving a white 1999 Buick Regal northbound on State Road 25 S when the vehicle drove off the left side of the road. The Buick then corrected back onto the roadway briefly before going off the right side of the road, which caused the vehicle to roll several times. It came to a stop on the driver’s side.

This investigation into this incident remain ongoing.