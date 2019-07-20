× Closing notice puts fate of Scotty’s Brewhouse, Thr3e Wise Men locations in doubt

The single sheet of paper taped inside an Indianapolis restaurant’s window said that, as of Saturday, all Scotty’s Brewhouse and Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Co. locations have ceased operations.

But the status of the struggling restaurant chain, which entered Chapter II bankruptcy proceedings in December, remains unclear.

The notice was posted inside the Butler University-area location at 4702 Sunset Ave., which is actually named Scotty’s Dawghouse in a nod to the school’s mascot. That’s where it was found Saturday morning by surprised employees and customers.

IndyStar reached out to a media contact listed on the company’s website for comment but has not received a response. Some of the operations are franchisee-owned.

An IndyStar reporter called the Thr3e Wise Men location in Muncie and an unidentified employee said it was still open “until further notice.” Employees reached in calls to Scotty’s locations in Matoon, Illinois, and Oxford, Ohio, said they also were open and hadn’t heard anything about closing.

