Celebrate 50 years since the moon landing at Butler’s Holcomb Observatory

Posted 6:00 am, July 20, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today is the official 50th anniversary of the moon landing, but next weekend Butler University's Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium is inviting the public to commemorate the historic milestone.

On Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27, the planetarium will show the full-dome feature "Dawn of the Space Age" during its regular tour times.

The film relives the history of the space age from Sputnik to Apollo to the International Space Station.

Attendees will also be able to view the stars and planets through the observatory's telescope, the largest in Indiana.

Visit Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium's website or Facebook page for more information.

Watch the video above to hear Rick Brown, associate director of the observatory, describe some of modern technologies we depend that emerged from NASA research, plus how the space age inspired his own career.

Brown, who spent 30 years as planetarium director of Broad Ripple High School before joining Butler, had just graduated high school the summer of the 1969 moon landing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.