Celebrate 50 years since the moon landing at Butler’s Holcomb Observatory

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today is the official 50th anniversary of the moon landing, but next weekend Butler University's Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium is inviting the public to commemorate the historic milestone.

On Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27, the planetarium will show the full-dome feature "Dawn of the Space Age" during its regular tour times.

The film relives the history of the space age from Sputnik to Apollo to the International Space Station.

Attendees will also be able to view the stars and planets through the observatory's telescope, the largest in Indiana.

Visit Holcomb Observatory and Planetarium's website or Facebook page for more information.

Watch the video above to hear Rick Brown, associate director of the observatory, describe some of modern technologies we depend that emerged from NASA research, plus how the space age inspired his own career.

Brown, who spent 30 years as planetarium director of Broad Ripple High School before joining Butler, had just graduated high school the summer of the 1969 moon landing.