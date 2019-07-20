2 teens hospitalized after shooting on Indy’s east side

Posted 5:06 pm, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:14PM, July 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two teenagers have been taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3500 block of N. Eaton Avenue in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found two male victims in their mid-to-late teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

