Teen suspect charged in connection to murder of prominent Indianapolis doctor to be sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—Today, one of the teen suspects who pleaded guilty in connection to the death of an Indianapolis doctor will be sentenced.

CBS4 doesn’t typically name juvenile defenders. However, prosecutors charged Tarius Blade as an adult. He pleaded guilty to three burglary charges. Blade was 15-years-old at the time of the crime

Kevin Rodgers, a prominent local doctor, was killed on Nov. 20, 2017, after suspects broke into his home near Eagle Creek and shot him to death.

Ka’Ron Bickham-Hurst was charged with burglary and murder for his role in Dr. Rodgers’ death. But court documents show he pleaded guilty to three burglary charges. Today, his lawyers will appear in court for a hearing.

17-year-old Devon Seats and 18-year-old Nehemiah Merriweather also are facing charges of murder and burglary. They are set to go to trial this fall.

Court documents allege that Seats smashed a rock through a window to get inside Rodgers’ home. He’s also accused of shooting Rodgers, telling his accomplices he had to shoot the doctor because Rodgers had seen his face.

According to court documents, the suspects burglarized two nearby homes after the shooting.

Rodgers was the program director of the emergency medicine residency at the IU School of Medicine and the president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine. He was also an assistant lacrosse coach at Cathedral High School.