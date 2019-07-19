× Suspect arrested after dummy hand-grenade sale leads to shooting in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – A dummy hand-grenade sale gone bad resulted in a shooting in Terre Haute, police say.

Colt Cooley, 40, was arrested in connection with a shooting on June 18. He is currently in the Vigo County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, pointing a loaded firearm at another person, and criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building.

According to court documents obtained by WTHI, the shooting victim visited Cooley to sell him a dummy hand grenade for $30.

During the sale, Cooley got mad and complained about a previous drug deal. During their argurment Cooley allegedly shot the other man. The bullet penetrated his arm.

Detectives tell WTHI the bullet is still lodged in his arm.