New I-65 traffic pattern to begin in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties starting Sunday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A traffic pattern switch is scheduled to begin this weekend as part of the I-65 reconstruction project in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says contractors will switch traffic on I-65 SB beginning at MM 53.7 to MM 50 which is just south of the East Fork White River bridge in Jackson County.

That change will occur Sunday evening, July 21st, weather permitting.

Southbound traffic will then move to the newly constructed concrete pavement on the northbound side of I-65 and will stay there until new southbound lanes are constructed.

INDOT says motorists should continue to exercise caution in the ongoing construction zone between Columbus and Seymour.