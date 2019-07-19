× Man accused of setting several fires on Indy’s near north side arrested in Evansville

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been arrested in connection with several arson cases on the city’s near north side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believes 40-year-old David Bradshaw was involved in setting fires at the following locations:

318 N. Drexel Ave. on 9/17/2014

439 N. Drexel Ave. on 9/17/2014

401 N. Riley Ave. on 9/18/2014

1244 N. New Jersey St. on 12/25/2018

1446 N. Alabama St. on 12/25/2018

1851 N. Talbott St. on 7/2/2019

2124 N. Pennsylvania St. on 7/2/2019

2064 N. Alabama St. on 7/2/2019

IMPD says officers identified Bradshaw as a person of interest after responding to the suspected arson on Talbott St.

Detectives worked with multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshall’s Service, to take Bradshaw into custody in Evansville. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

“We want to thank the community for assisting detectives with information about these incidents,” IMPD wrote in a press release. “As a community it takes each of us working together to make our community a better place to live and play.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).