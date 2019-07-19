Investigation underway after human remains found in rural Montgomery County

Posted 11:47 am, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49AM, July 19, 2019

File photo

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind.– Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after human remains were located Thursday morning.

Detectives say the remains were found in a rural area in the southwestern part of the county around 10 a.m., but didn’t identify a specific location.

No identity for the deceased has been released. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office says they are working to determine the identity and cause of death.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there isn’t any additional threat to the public.

Anyone with information about these remains is asked to call Detective Aaron French at 765-362-3740 Ext. 220 or Detective Ben Fullenwider at 765-362-3740 Ext. 229. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.