IN Focus Exclusive: One-on-one with Mayor Pete Buttigieg

INDIANAPOLIS - Following his speech at the Young Democrats of America convention, Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke exclusively with FOX59's Dan Spehler about the 2020 campaign, the President's controversial tweets and the scrutiny over an officer-involved shooting in South Bend.

"An urban mayor in today's times has to deal with these challenges head on and we've taken a number of steps in our community, but we're not going to be able to address it alone as long as we're in a country where these racial inequities persist," said Buttigieg, who recently unveiled something he's calling the Douglass plan to help deal with racial inequality.

Buttigieg has struggled to gain support among African-Americans in early voting states like South Carolina. He spent time this weekend at Indiana Black Expo and will return next week for the National Urban League's convention in Indianapolis.

Thursday night, he also addressed the controversy over President Trump's tweets targeting four Democratic congresswomen.

"First of all, we need a President who believes in healing these divisions," said Buttigieg. "I think what you have right now is a White House that actually finds racial divisions very useful and has almost systemically set about making them worse. It really matters what kinds of messages come from the top."

