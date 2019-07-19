× IMPD: North side burglar arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with two north side burglaries on Tuesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of N. Crittenden Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on July 16 for a reported burglary in progress.

Police say a homeowner told officers that he confronted a burglar who then fled the scene.

Officers quickly searched the area and found Derek Ellis, 27, in a neighboring yard and arrested him for his alleged involvement in this burglary.

During the investigation, police identified Ellis as being involved with another burglary that happened near the 5000 block of Kingsley Drive on July 15.

CB4 previously reported this burglary, in which Ellis allegedly broke into a Kingsley Drive residence and stole a PlayStation 4 with other belongings while in the presence of an 11-year-old boy.

IMPD says prosecutors are reviewing the cases and will make a decision on the charges.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).