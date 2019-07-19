× Former hunting TV show host pleads guilty to poaching

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The former host of “Fear No Evil,” a hunting show on the Outdoor Channel, has plead guilty in federal court to unlawful transportation of wildlife, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Christopher Brackett, 41, admitted to killing two deer within minutes of each other in Indiana while filming an episode for his show in December of 2013.

DNR says Indiana law (the Lacey Act) only allows hunters to kill one buck per season.

Brackett also admitted to transporting the larger buck, nicknamed “Unicorn Buck,” across state lines to his home in East Peoria, Illinois.

“Unicorn Buck” was featured in an episode of “Fear No Evil” in 2014, according to DNR.

Brackett reportedly instructing staff to hide video footage and destroy the antlers of the smaller buck to conceal evidence.

He agreed to 30 months of probation and a ban of his hunting privileges worldwide for the same time period as part of the plea agreement.

DNR says Brackett also agreed to pay $30,000 in restitution and fines.