Foodie Spotlight: Anthony’s Chophouse

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

If you look up the word “class” in the dictionary, you’ll find the definition “showing stylish excellence”; but if you’d like to experience “class” first hand, you should really pay a visit to the hottest steakhouse in Carmel. Anthony’s Chophouse is the new gold standard when it comes to elegant dining in Indy! Whether it’s the gorgeous décor, the exquisite food, or the exceptional service, Anthony’s raises the bar across the board. Located in the heart of Main Street in Carmel (201 W Main), Anthony’s makes your dining experience their absolute top priority.

An evening at Anthony’s begins long before stepping foot through the front door. The grand entrance is accompanied by a vibrant water fountain and a magnificent view of the bustling Monon Trail. The sprawling outdoor patio runs parallel to the Monon which makes for the perfect summer hangout. Speaking of summer hangouts, the third floor of Anthony’s boasts a rooftop bar (complete with its own menu) with outdoor seating and live music. The interior of the steakhouse is nothing short of stunning; complete with thirty-foot ceilings, two dining levels, and a picturesque bar -- the restaurant is an architectural masterpiece.

When it comes to the food, you shouldn’t expect anything less than the best in this area either. Chef Justin Miller is the man calling the shots in the kitchen; his chef-driven creations blend perfectly with the classic steakhouse fare on the menu. This culinary freedom allows for a unique and exciting dining experience. The menu is quite eclectic with various seafood, pasta, and steak options just to name a few. With that in mind, here are my four “can’t miss” choices from Anthony’s Chophouse:

Kansas City Strip: Of course I’m going to lead off with a huge slab of beef, we are at a Chophouse ya know. This isn’t just any old piece of steak, though. This strip is 16 ounces of certified USDA Prime that has been dry aged for 45 days! The process of dry aging helps to enhance both the flavor and tenderness of the beef. If you’ve never tried dry aged beef, you’re really missing out! This steak can definitely stand on its own, but adding some freshly shaved bone marrow butter on top truly makes it otherworldly. Add a side of twice broiled Yukons and heaven awaits.

Filet with Blue Crust: If you didn’t know by now, steak is king at Anthony’s. Don’t judge me for following up beef with more beef. The filet is the most tender cut of beef on the entire cow and you might say that it melts in your mouth. This specific cut at Anthony’s is genuine Black Angus all the way from Greeley, Colorado. The blue crust doesn’t come from food coloring, but rather a delicious blue cheese crust that is both rich and creamy. Might I suggest pairing this beautiful steak with the ‘calle corn.

Duroc Pork Belly: I could easily fill my entire “can’t miss” list with items from the Butcher’s Block, but there is so much more to explore with this menu. Let’s dig into the appetizers section to help get your meal off to an amazing start. Pork belly is typically very fatty, but also having a ton of delicious pork flavor. That said, the pork belly at Anthony’s was the meatiest I’ve ever had. It was still marbled with fat, but not nearly as much as other restaurants around town. Less fatty with the same great taste -- sign me up! The pork is served with charred sweet corn, crispy onions, and cider barbeque sauce which makes for a perfectly balanced plate.

Bourbon Mussels: I typically wouldn’t recommend mussels at a chophouse because they are more of a specialty item. Well, Anthony’s bucks the trend again and left me no choice but to add them to this list. Without question, the mussels they’re serving at Anthony’s are bigger than any I’ve had in Indy…and that is saying something! They’re not only huge, but the flavor is exceptional. The mussels are bathed in a wild mushroom broth (with a nice touch of bourbon) and topped with fronds and ponzu aioli. This is a chef-driven dish if there ever was one.