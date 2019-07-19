Florida police arrest 5 guys after fight breaks out at Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Posted 7:38 am, July 19, 2019, by

Photo courtesy of Stuart Police Department

STUART, Fla. – Police arrested five guys after a fight broke out at Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Stuart, Florida.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, police were called to the restaurant at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A woman told authorities that one of the men was arguing with another man, someone threw a cup, and a door was slammed in a man’s face before an “all-out brawl” broke out, according to a police report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Three juvenile males and two adult males, 18-year-olds Keith Morine and Loren Perine, were charged with affray and processed at the Martin County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.