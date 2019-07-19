× Florida police arrest 5 guys after fight breaks out at Five Guys Burgers and Fries

STUART, Fla. – Police arrested five guys after a fight broke out at Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Stuart, Florida.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, police were called to the restaurant at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A woman told authorities that one of the men was arguing with another man, someone threw a cup, and a door was slammed in a man’s face before an “all-out brawl” broke out, according to a police report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Three juvenile males and two adult males, 18-year-olds Keith Morine and Loren Perine, were charged with affray and processed at the Martin County Jail.