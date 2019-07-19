Extreme heat continues; tracking storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well, you know the saying: It's not the heat, it's the humidity. Today it's both, for sure! The dew point tells us how much moisture is in the air. If it's in the 60s, it's starting to feel uncomfortable. When the dew point is in the 70s, the heat is oppressive. Well, we're waking up in the very humid air mass this Friday morning. Temps are in the low 80s and upper 70s, which means we'll have a leg up to make it into the 90s again today.

The average high this time of the year is 85, but we'll be at least ten degrees above that today.

Heat indices will be as high as 111° Friday, maxing out at 116° on Saturday and back up to a hundred on Sunday. Monday has never looked better with that heat and humidity dropping dramatically into the 80s.

We'll be rain free Friday and Saturday, but scattered storms are expected on Sunday. Some could be strong, so keep checking the forecast.

Sunday rain totals should top off around a quarter inch.

Monday will be SO much better! Both the heat and the humidity will drop off with lots of sunshine to start the week. Also, lows will dip significantly, so we can finally let some fresh air into the house in the mornings.