Expect the heat index to be near 100 degrees this weekend

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for all of central Indiana through Sunday evening. The combination of temperatures in the mid-90s and high relative humidity will make it feel like 100 to 110 degrees. The extreme heat will be dangerous for children, the elderly, pets and anyone who suffers from respiratory ailments. Extra caution will be need to be taken in this heat.

We’ll have a sunny Saturday. Clouds will increase Sunday and scattered strong t-storms will develop Sunday afternoon. Stormy weather will continue through Monday as a cold front approaches. The front will move across the state Monday evening and bring a weather pattern change as cooler, less humid air, will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We have had three consecutive weeks of temperatures in the mid-80s.

We have had 13, 90-degree days this Summer.

A warning for excessive heat will continue into the weekend.

Extra care will need to be taken to stay cool this weekend.

Be sure to double-check the back seat before locking your car.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Strong t-storms will develop Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday evening.

Highs will be in the 90s Sunday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely by Sunday evening.