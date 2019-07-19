Deputies catch carjacking suspect because he can’t drive stick shift

Posted 9:18 am, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:46AM, July 19, 2019

Jaelyn Alexander booking photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Office

ORLANDO, Fla. – An attempted carjacking in Florida was thwarted because the would-be thief couldn’t figure out how to drive stick shift.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man was trying to put his walker in the trunk of his car on Tuesday when 25-year-old Jaelyn Alexander jumped in the driver’s seat. He tried to drive away, but then he realized the car was a stick shift, and he couldn’t drive it.

So he jumped out of the car, ran across the street, and found another car to steal. Orange County deputies spotted him and arrested him.

He is charged with carjacking, battery on a victim over 65 and grand theft.

