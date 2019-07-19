× Armed robbery, gun fight, and four shootings in 72 hours in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Four families in Kokomo are dealing with the consequences of gun violence this week.

From an armed robbery to a gunfight, police responded to four different shootings in just 72 hours, leaving residents that live nearby worried about their safety.

“I don’t want to get shot around here because this is a very high crime area,” said a Kokomo resident who did not want to be identified.

It all began Monday night on Main Street, just blocks from the Soul Anchor Apostolic Church.

Police say a teenager was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Indianapolis by helicopter.

“Very concerned. Very concerned. The police have their job in front of them and they’ve got to figure out what’s going on. I’m not frightened to live here but I’m concerned,” said Kokomo resident Penny Grainger.

After sunrise on Tuesday morning, a man walked into Community Howard Hospital claiming he was shot in the leg at a park near Critters Corner Pet Shop. Police say he’s expected to be okay.

After 10 p.m. on Tuesday, there was an armed robbery and shooting in the Forest Park area, according to police.

Grainger lives a few doors down and says this is out of the ordinary.

“I have great-grandchildren who play here in my yard, and yeah, I don’t want that kind of thing going on. I don’t know what I can’t do about it except for be vigil and diligent. But yeah, it’s startling,” said Grainger.

The Forest Park victim told police three black males with masks, gloves, and hoodies forced him inside where they took money, phones, and other items. Shots were fired after he ran to a neighbors house.

Police say the neighbor held 24-year-old Austin Purnell, who was also the victim, at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Wednesday before 4 p.m., police say shots were fired at East Jefferson and North Delphos Streets.

“I was sitting in the chair. I heard a little bit of arguing. I heard a car first, then I hear some arguing. And I started hearing pop, pop, pop, pop,” said the unidentified Kokomo resident.

He said bullets went flying and he has a clear reminder outside his home.

“I watched the smoke come out of the guns. Scary … I witnessed car chases, hear gunfire, all the time,” he said.

Police quickly arrested Da’Shaun Brown, 19, for possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a handgun without a license. But police have not said what Brown’s involvement was in the incident.

Meanwhile, neighbors are asking the police for more.

“I’d like to see their cars going by here more often,” said Grainger.

Kokomo Police are asking anyone with information about any of the incidents to call Central Indiana Crimestoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.