Weekend Rock: Brad Paisley, Billy Bob Thornton, Tedeschi Trucks Band

Summer concert season is here! Welcome to Weekend Rock, your guide to some of the big shows coming to Indy this week!

Thursday night kicks off the weekend with the rock n’ roll n’ blues sounds of Bishop Gunn at the HI-FI. The acclaimed crew has supported acts like Whiskey Myers and Blackberry Smoke, and are now touring on their full-length debut album Natchez, released in 2018.

Visit the Dirty South with rapper Project Pat at The Vogue on Friday. From Memphis Tennessee, the older brother of Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J is known for his 1999 debut album Ghetty Green and the more recent Cheez N Dope mixtapes.

Ruoff Music Center hosts another country megastar on Saturday night. Fresh after the Country USA festival in Wisconsin, Brad Paisley continues his mammoth summer tour. Hopping amphitheaters across the country, Paisley is also playing some European dates in the fall.

When not touring with Sammy Hagar, Foreigner and a slew of others, Jason Bonham pays tribute to his father’s legendary band. The son of John Bonham, original drummer for Led Zeppelin, will bring Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening to Old National Centre on Saturday.

If you prefer to get down and dirty, stop by Ska & Punk Night at the Melody Inn on Saturday and check out Green Room Rockers. These stalwarts of Indiana reggae/soul have been playing across the state and in Chicago-land since 2006.

Sunday features two multi-million selling acts at Ruoff Music Center. Train and Goo Goo Dolls will bring a cache of ‘90s radio rock sing-a-longs that Hoosiers crave in the summertime.

Also on Sunday, check out the sludge-metal sounds of Baroness in Deluxe at Old National Centre. Continuing with their color-themed album titles, the positively reviewed Gold & Grey was released this year and followed by a tour of the same name.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters are at the HI-FI on Monday. Everyone knows Billy Bob as an actor, but The Boxmasters have put out eight albums including the new Speck - American rock n’ roll served with a side of the British Invasion. This recently announced gig is sure to sell out.

Next week, Breaking Benjamin headlines a huge hard rock night at Ruoff Music Center. The lineup includes Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy and Diamante. The Tuesday show starts at 5:30 p.m., be sure to get there early.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is at Farm Bureau Lawn on Wednesday. The Grammy Award-winning blues-rock band is made up of married couple of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, and will undoubtedly showcase material from their new album Signs.