Semi driver accused in deadly I-465 crash set to make first court appearance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The semi driver accused of causing a deadly crash on I-465 will appear in court on Thursday.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Bruce Pollard was speeding and distracted when he plowed into the back of traffic which was stopped because of construction.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Keystone exit Sunday afternoon.

The crash killed 29-year-old Alanna Norman Koons and her 18-month-old twin daughters.

Indiana State Police arrested Pollard after their investigation.

Pollard showed no remorse when investigators told him multiple people died, court documents say. The affidavit says he showed concern only for his own belongings.

He initially told investigators that a car cut him off, and he lost control when he hit the brakes.

The data investigators later pulled from the semi-truck showed he was driving 65 miles per hour, which is 20 miles over the speed limit, and didn’t hit the brakes until after the truck made impact.

Court documents say police confronted Pollard with that information, but he continued to show no emotion. He kept saying that he “guesses” he was going too fast. He also asked when he would be released and when he could get his things back.

He is being held on a $70,000 bond, and he faces multiple charges of criminal recklessness and reckless homicide.

His initial hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.