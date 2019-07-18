Meteorologists warn dangerous heat will last through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Excessive heat is spreading across the Midwest and New England states. Advisories, Watches, and Warnings are all over, including a warning that goes into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday and lasts through Sunday.

The heat began yesterday and it looks like we should get five consecutive 90-degree days, which is more than enough for another official heat wave. Heat indices will be over a hundred today.

There is a chance that we have a stray storm Thursday but it'll move through quickly and most of us won't see any rain at all.

Any storms that get through could produce gusty winds and about a tenth of an inch of rain.

The heat doesn't budge for the next few days. Heat indices will peak over one hundred through Saturday, slightly dropping to a max of 98 on Sunday.

Quite a stretch of hot weather. Overnight lows only dip into the mid 70s, so we don't get any opportunity to really cool off. Air conditioners will be running non-stop. We finally get back to normal on Monday and much more comfortable Tuesday and Wednesday.