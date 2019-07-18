Meteorologists warn dangerous heat will last through the weekend

Posted 7:00 am, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, July 18, 2019

Excessive heat is spreading across the Midwest and New England states.  Advisories, Watches, and Warnings are all over, including a warning that goes into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday and lasts through Sunday.

The heat began yesterday and it looks like we should get five consecutive 90-degree days, which is more than enough for another official heat wave.  Heat indices will be over a hundred today.

There is a chance that we have a stray storm Thursday but it'll move through quickly and most of us won't see any rain at all.

Any storms that get through could produce gusty winds and about a tenth of an inch of rain.

The heat doesn't budge for the next few days.  Heat indices will peak over one hundred through Saturday, slightly dropping to a max of 98 on Sunday.

Quite a stretch of hot weather.  Overnight lows only dip into the mid 70s, so we don't get any opportunity to really cool off.  Air conditioners will be running non-stop.  We finally get back to normal on Monday and much more comfortable Tuesday and Wednesday.

