× Man arrested after report of shots fired in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shots fired incident in Kokomo.

It happened on Wednesday just before 4 p.m. near Jefferson and Delphos Streets. Police say there was a report of gunshots, but no injuries were reported.

Officers determined Da’Shawn Brown, 19, was involved. He was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.

Police say there was a black or dark-colored vehicle involved in the incident, but the make and model are unknown at this time.

The Kokomo Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses or residents with surveillance systems from the area to call them.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Richard Benzinger at (765) 456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.