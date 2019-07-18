Lawrence firefighter injured while battling vacant apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hot temperatures are already taking a toll on firefighters.

Overnight a Lawrence firefighter was injured while battling a vacant apartment fire.

Shortly before 1 a.m. IFD was called out to the Oak Tree Apartments near 38th and Post.

Once there, they found heavy flames shooting from the vacant building.

Before they could even get to the flames, they had to cut down brush and wire fencing.

Another challenge was the heat and humidity.

IFD says when temps get this hot they make sure to take extra precautions.

“What they do is command will bring in extra companies just simply for that, for extra man power. We also bring in our rehab support unit that has snacks and drinks like Gatorade and water that helps sustain the crews,” IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

IFD officials say the next few days working in this heat will be a challenge. They say if you need to be outside, make sure to take plenty of breaks and drink a lot of water.

You can find information about cooling centers here.